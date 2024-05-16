Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
GNOME 47 Aims For Release On 18 September
Announced today is the GNOME 47 release schedule. Overall the GNOME release calendar largely aligns with expectations given their usual six month release regiment. The plan is to have GNOME 47.0 ready for release on 18 September.
One minor change is shrinking the period from GNOME 47.0 to 47.1 to four weeks rather than the conventional five weeks so that early fixes can ship sooner.
With GNOME 47.0 arriving in mid-September it comes in plenty of time for it to be incorporated into the likes of Ubuntu 24.10, Fedora 41, and other later 2024 Linux distribution releases. GNOME 47 has already seen work on bettering support for smaller displays, NVIDIA hybrid GPU copy acceleration, and other changes. Hopefully we'll see the desktop's Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) functionality better supported too for GNOME 47.