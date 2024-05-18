Linux 6.10 x86 Instruction Decoder Prepares For APX & Other New Intel Instructions
The performance events updates were submitted today for the ongoing Linux 6.10 kernel merge window. This pull adds support for Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) and other new Intel CPU instructions to the x86 instruction decoder.
The Linux kernel's x86 instruction decoder is used for decoding kernel instructions, user-space probes, and the perf tools with the Intel processor Trace decoding. With Linux 6.10 the initial Advanced Performance Extensions (APX) instructions are supported along with Intel Key Locker instructions, JMPABS for 64-bit absolute direct jump, and various other newer Intel CPU instructions.
These newer Intel CPU instructions for the x86 instruction decoder are found in this pull for Linux 6.10.
