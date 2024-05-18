Linux 6.10 Preps For "When Things Go Seriously Wrong" On Bigger Servers

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 May 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
While machine check exception (MCE) events tend to be uncommon, a change made by Intel engineers is accommodating the ability in the Linux kernel to store more machine check records for "when things go seriously wrong" on increasingly high core count servers.

The Linux kernel to now had maintained a memory pool for being able to store 80 machine check exception records but Intel's Tony Luck has increased that threshold for accommodating increasingly larger server processors:
"Systems with a large number of CPUs may generate a large number of machine check records when things go seriously wrong. But Linux has a fixed buffer that can only capture a few dozen errors.

Allocate space based on the number of CPUs (with a minimum value based on the historical fixed buffer that could store 80 records)."

The new behavior implemented in Linux 6.10 is to maintain a pool size of at least 80 records or otherwise two records per CPU core, whichever ends up being greater... In other words, on Linux 6.10+ systems with 40 CPU cores or more will see an expanded pool for storing MCE records when the system state goes awry.

The change was merged as the only RAS updates for Linux 6.10.
Add A Comment
Related News
Sysctl Sentinel Bloat Removal Wrapping Up In Linux 6.10
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Arm Mali/Immortalis GPU Driver, New AMD Graphics IP & Lunar Lake Display In Linux 6.10
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Makes AES-XTS Disk/File Encryption Much Faster For Modern Intel/AMD CPUs
x32 Shadow Stacks, Locking Optimizations, Intel VFM & Other x86 Changes For Linux 6.10
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA's Open GPU Linux Kernel Driver Will Soon Be The Default For Turing & Newer GPUs
Torvalds Voices Thoughts On Linux Mitigating Unexpected Arithmetic Overflows/Underflows
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Good Strides On SMP CPU Support
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
SteamOS 3.6 Preview Released With Linux 6.5, Updated Arch Linux & Mesa 24.1