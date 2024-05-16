Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
For those curious how much Linus Torvalds is running "on the edge" of the Linux kernel code even during the very busy merge window: yes, he's still doing so as a big proponent of dogfooding.
During a mailing list discussion yesterday when working through issues that came up from the DRM graphics driver updates for Linux 6.10, he commented on his current dogfooding approach to the Linux kernel:
[DRM maintainer David Airlie] This worries me actually, it's possible this warn could cause a problem, but I'm not convinced it should have machine ending properties without some sort of different error at the end, so I'd keep an eye open here.
[Linus Torvalds] Well, since I'm a big believer in dogfooding, I always run my own kernel even during the merge window. I don't reboot between each pull, but I try to basically reboot daily.
So there you have it, yes, Linus does continue dogfooding the Linux kernel even during the very busy two week merge window periods where lots of new code (and bugs) are introduced. As for the bug being discussed yesterday the belief was attributed ultimately to Btrfs or the new DRM buddy clear page tracking code. There's already a new pull with a DRM buddy allocator fix.