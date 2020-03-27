Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software

Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.
While it's a good step forward, NVIDIA, AMD, and Epic Games still outpace Intel with being the three Corporate Patron sponsors. At that top tier, NVIDIA, AMD, and Epic are each contributing at least €120K per year to the project... A bit surprising actually that Intel didn't go for the top tier especially with Blender incorporating Intel's Open Image Denoise technology and other functionality. Plus with oneAPI and Intel Xe discrete graphics ahead, it's a bit surprising to see Intel Software only at the Corporate Gold level. In any case, it's great to see Intel increasing their investment into Blender.
Great news! @IntelSoftware upgrades their #devfund membership to Corporate Gold! Thank you for continuing to support Blender core development. https://t.co/qxl0yLN76g pic.twitter.com/4KO7m9lNc4— Blender (@blender_org) March 27, 2020
The current corporate and individual sponsors to Blender 3D can be found via fund.blender.org.