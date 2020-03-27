Intel Ramping Up Their Investment In Blender Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
Written by Michael Larabel on 27 March 2020
Intel Software has increased their developer funding provided to Blender, the leading open-source, cross-platform 3D modeling software.

Intel now joins the likes of Ubisoft, Tangent Labs, and others as being a Corporate Gold sponsor to Blender. The Corporate Gold level means Intel's software division is now contributing at least €30K per year to fund the Blender open-source development.


While it's a good step forward, NVIDIA, AMD, and Epic Games still outpace Intel with being the three Corporate Patron sponsors. At that top tier, NVIDIA, AMD, and Epic are each contributing at least €120K per year to the project... A bit surprising actually that Intel didn't go for the top tier especially with Blender incorporating Intel's Open Image Denoise technology and other functionality. Plus with oneAPI and Intel Xe discrete graphics ahead, it's a bit surprising to see Intel Software only at the Corporate Gold level. In any case, it's great to see Intel increasing their investment into Blender.

The current corporate and individual sponsors to Blender 3D can be found via fund.blender.org.
