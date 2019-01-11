Intel Looking To Add SYCL Programming Support To LLVM/Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 January 2019 at 05:19 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
SYCL, the single-source programming model developed by the Khronos Group and based upon standard C++, might soon be supported by the LLVM Clang compiler thanks to Intel.

Intel compiler engineer Alexey Bader sent out a public "request for comments" today on the idea of adding SYCL to the LLVM Clang compiler stack. He wrote, "We (Intel) would like to request to add SYCL programming model support to LLVM/Clang project to facilitate collaboration on C++ single-source heterogeneous programming for accelerators like GPU, FPGA, DSP, etc. from different hardware and software vendors."

This would be yet another major contribution by Intel to the LLVM/Clang infrastructure ranging from their major OpenMP commits in the past to contributing their Parallel STL implementation to libc++ and much more over the years.

While the Intel developers are soliciting feedback, they already have patches prepared for Clang that would introduce basic SYCL programming model support and they will be sending those out soon for review.


Presumably this effort is part of Intel's planned oneAPI initiative that they announced back in December at the Intel Architecture Day event. Intel is pursuing a uniform software stack/API that would work across processors, their existing integrated GPUs, FPGAs, future Xe dedicated graphics hardware, and other accelerators. With SYCL they would have a C++-based single-source format that is already engineered by multiple vendors, continues to expand in regards to tooling/documentation/support, and would align with their goals.

With SYCL in Clang it would ultimately be possible for compiling and just running on the host CPU or offloading to various devices with LLVM back-ends. Theoretically once the SPIR-V back-end is finally in place, there would also be the options of spitting out the SYCL code to SPIR-V for then consumption by OpenCL/Vulkan drivers. Among the LLVM back-ends to point out now are obviously NVIDIA NVPTX, the AMDGPU LLVM back-end that is central to the open-source Radeon driver stack, and there is also (the currently out-of-tree) Intel LLVM graphics compiler that would be needed in order to target their graphics hardware for compute, among other LLVM back-ends that could potentially benefit.

2019 is certainly looking to be an interesting year for Intel on both the hardware and open-source software fronts.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel's ANV Vulkan Driver Aiming For Transform Feedback In Mesa 19.0, Helping DXVK
Intel Offers Update On 10nm Icelake & Announces Lakefield, Snow Ridge During CES 2019
Intel Graphics Driver Working On FP16 Visual Support For Handling Wide Color Gamut
Intel Graphics Engine-Reset Functionality Driver Work Revived
Intel Developing New CPU Idle Governor For Tickless Systems
Intel VT-d Scalable Mode Coming To Linux 4.21 - Makes Up Scalable I/O Virtualization
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome