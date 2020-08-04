Intel's Open-Source H.265/HEVC Encoder Sees First Release Of 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 August 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Scalable Video Technology team is known for their open-source video encoder work particularly on AV1 and VP9 formats, but they also continue to maintain a high performance H.265/HEVC encoder as well. Intel SVT-HEVC 1.5 was released on Monday as their first major update of the year.

Intel SVT-HEVC 1.5 fixes "all memory leaks" following a refactoring of their allocation/deallocation code that also leads to the ability for FFmpeg to run multi-instance encoding in parallel. SVT-HEVC 1.5 also has a number of optimizations, fixes for a random hang issue with few threads (something we've seen as well with SVT-HEVC in our own benchmarks), and a number of other fixes.

The SVT-HEVC GStreamer plug-in was also upstreamed earlier this year into GStreamer's gst-plugins-bad, leading to the local copy of the plug-in set to be removed soon from the source tree.

More details on SVT-HEVC 1.5 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel ISPC 1.14 Released With Initial GPU Offloading Support
Intel Brings IBM POWER CPU Support To Their Deep Neural Network Library
Intel PMT Framework + Tiger Lake Telemetry Support Updated For Linux
Intel ISPC Compiler Lands GPU Code Generation Support
Intel Prepping Bus Lock Detection For Linux To Avoid This Performance Pitfall
Intel Making It Easier To Flash Ethernet Device Firmware On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"
The Beautiful + Linux-Friendly Unigine 2.12 Engine Released