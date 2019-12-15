Intel Revises The Shared Virtual Memory Support For Their Linux Graphics Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 December 2019 at 04:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
In their journey towards the Intel Xe GPUs expected to launch initially next year in the form of Ponte Vecchio, just about one month ago Intel posted patches implementing Shared Virtual Memory support for their Linux graphics driver. Those SVM patches have now been revised for further review in potentially making it for Linux 5.6 should everything look good.

Shared Virtual Memory support allows a single address space to handle threads operating on both CPU backed and GPU discrete memory. SVM is important for OpenCL, oneAPI, and other modern pointer-based programming models. Intel's SVM support is built atop the Linux kernel's Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) infrastructure.

The 13 patches in their revised form updates its usage of the HMM API and addresses various items raised during the previous round of code review. Various fixes also were incorporated. The Intel "i915" Linux graphics driver supports both SVM system and run-time allocator support with this code.

We'll see how round two of the Intel SVM review goes to see if it stands chances of merging to DRM-Next in the weeks ahead for Linux 5.6 early next year or could be dragged out to another kernel release cycle.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.0-devel Intel Gallium3D Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good For Ice Lake
Intel Releases Cloud-Hypervisor 0.4 As Its Rust-Written VMM Built Off KVM
Intel's Iris Gallium3D Driver Continuing To See Performance Optimizations On Mesa 20.0
Intel's MKL-DNN/DNNL 2.0 Beta 3 Release Adds SYCL + Data Parallel C++ Compiler
Intel's OpenSWR OpenGL Software Rasterizer Pulls In Tessellator From Microsoft Direct3D Code
Intel Jasper Lake Support Added To Mesa 20.0 OpenGL / Vulkan Drivers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Google Reaffirms Commitment To Kotlin Programming Language For Android