Pat Gelsinger's Open-Source Bias, Intel's Pledge To Openness
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 October 2021 at 02:38 PM EDT. 11 Comments
INTEL --
Ahead of Intel's inaugural Intel Innovation event taking place virtually later this week, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger published an open letter to an open ecosystem.

In this open ecosystem letter, Gelsinger talks up opennness and choice, adding, "This is why I fundamentally believe in an open source bias, which powers the software-defined infrastructure that transformed the modern data center and ushered in the data-centric era."

He talks up advancing the open ecosystem and that Intel is making a pledge to openness. As part of that Intel pledge to opennness they will "double-down on our deep legacy in open platforms, with the specific intention of enabling innovation and accelerating our shared future."

They will also continue their investments into open-source software and open standards, "invest in open software stacks like Intel oneAPI and drive industry-shaping standards."

Intel's stellar track record of open-source support and timely enablement of new hardware under Linux has continued thus far under Gelsinger's time so far as Intel CEO. Let's hope these open-source efforts continue to thrive and under his leadership they will explore more areas like opening up more of the FSP and other firmware, addressing continuing to ramp up their support for the BSDs, blobs remaining in some areas like dptfxtract, and continue all of their great open-source projects from PowerTop to Clear Linux and so much more.

Pat's open letter in full can be read on LinkedIn.


Intel Innovation takes place Wednesday and Thursday as the spiritual successor to the once awesome Intel Developer Forum (IDF) conference. (Pictured: Phoronix coverage from IDF 2007)

