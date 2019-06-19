Intel Developing "Data Parallel C++" As Part Of OneAPI Initiative
Intel announced an interesting development in their oneAPI initiative: they are developing a new programming language/dialect.

Intel originally began talking about oneAPI last December for optimizing code across CPUs / GPUs / FPGAs and as part of "no transistor left behind." Early details sounded similar to HSA while with time more bits have become known while the big reveal isn't expected until Q4'2019 when it will enter beta.

We've known OpenCL will take a big role and their LLVM upstreaming effort around their SYCL compiler back-end. The SYCL single-source C++ programming standard from The Khronos Group we've expected Intel to use as their basis for oneAPI while now it seems they are going a bit beyond just targeting SYCL.

Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) is their "new direct programming language" aiming to be an open, cross-industry standard and based on C++ and incorporating SYCL.

Not much about Data Parallel C++ was publicly revealed today, just that it's coming, it will be open/cross-vendor, and is based on SYCL/C++.

In today's news brief, Intel also reaffirmed they will be offering optimized libraries around various target domains and new analysis/debug tools. But not until Q4 are we expecting them to really reveal much more.
