Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux

In the wake of Meltdown and Spectre, Intel yesterday released new microcode binaries for Linux systems.There isn't any official change-log, so it's difficult to comment exactly on what has changed, but presumably some security fixes around Spectre/Meltdown given the timing. I'll be doing some before/after benchmarks on some Intel Linux systems looking to see if the updated microcode causes any noticeable impact.The updated Intel x86 CPU microcode binaries can be fetched from downloadcenter.intel.com