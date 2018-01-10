Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 January 2018 at 05:04 AM EST. 10 Comments
In the wake of Meltdown and Spectre, Intel yesterday released new microcode binaries for Linux systems.

There isn't any official change-log, so it's difficult to comment exactly on what has changed, but presumably some security fixes around Spectre/Meltdown given the timing. I'll be doing some before/after benchmarks on some Intel Linux systems looking to see if the updated microcode causes any noticeable impact.

The updated Intel x86 CPU microcode binaries can be fetched from downloadcenter.intel.com.
