Intel Media Driver 22 Debuts With Alchemist / ATS-M Support, ADL-N

Intel's Media Driver 22.1.1 has been released as their firsr 22.x series open-source GPU video encode/decode software release. This quarterly update introduces new hardware support and a number of feature updates.
Intel Media Driver 22.1.1 serves as Intel's Media Driver "2021Q4" release. New hardware support with Intel Media Driver 22.1.1 includes now supporting DG2/Alchemist also referred to as ATS-M (Arctic Sound Mainstream). These forthcoming Intel Arc discrete graphics have GPU-accelerated video decode now working with this driver and video processing functionality. This Intel Media Driver release also adds Alder Lake N (ADL-N) platform support.
The Intel Media Driver 22.1.1 also improves its AV1 video decoding robustness, adds support for VA-API vaCopy caps reporting, various optimizations, HEVC sub-features cap reporting, improved compatibility by disabling compression when creating surfaces, and improved debuging support. There are also several known fixes with this open-source VA-API driver release.
Downloads and more details on the Intel Media Driver 22.1.1 software release for Linux systems via GitHub.
