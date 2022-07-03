Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 Adds HDR10/HVS Support For DG2, Raptor Lake P Enabling
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 July 2022 at 05:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
In addition to Intel this week releasing the VA-API 2.15 video acceleration library, their open-source engineers also published their newest quarterly feature release of their open-source Intel Media Driver that implements the VA-API interface for their graphics hardware.

Building off the existing DG2/Alchemist and ATS-M graphics processor support, the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release adds in HDR10 and HVS support for these forthcoming discrete GPUs. HDR10 capability reporting is one of the big changes of this media driver update.

The other notable change for the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release is enabling Raptor Lake P platform support in preparing for that next-gen successor to Alder Lake. Raptor Lake P is launching later this year and it's great seeing Intel's continued open-source preparations being squared away well ahead of launch.

The Intel Media Driver continues supporting back to Broadwell era processors. Those wanting to try out the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release for video acceleration under Linux on Intel graphics hardware can stop by GitHub for the new version.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.20 Looks To Be Primed For Usable DG2/Alchemist Desktop Graphics & ATS-M Support
Intel Releases libva 2.15 Video Acceleration Library
Linux 5.20 Intel Graphics Driver Begins Wiring Up For Ponte Vecchio, Resume Speed Faster
Intel Continues Meteor Lake Preparations For Coreboot
Intel Brews Linux Change For More Efficient Idle CPU Searching Under Heavy System Load
Intel Begins Publishing Habana Labs Gaudi2 Linux Driver Code
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support
NVIDIA Lands AV1 VDPAU Hardware Acceleration In FFmpeg
The First RISC-V Laptop Announced With Quad-Core CPU, 16GB RAM, Linux Support
GCC-Rust Feedback Sought - Possibly Aiming For Upstream In GCC 13
Zstd Compression Being Eyed For Use Within LLVM
Firefox 102 Available With Transform Streams, Geoclue On Linux