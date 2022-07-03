Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 Adds HDR10/HVS Support For DG2, Raptor Lake P Enabling

In addition to Intel this week releasing the VA-API 2.15 video acceleration library, their open-source engineers also published their newest quarterly feature release of their open-source Intel Media Driver that implements the VA-API interface for their graphics hardware.
Building off the existing DG2/Alchemist and ATS-M graphics processor support, the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release adds in HDR10 and HVS support for these forthcoming discrete GPUs. HDR10 capability reporting is one of the big changes of this media driver update.
The other notable change for the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release is enabling Raptor Lake P platform support in preparing for that next-gen successor to Alder Lake. Raptor Lake P is launching later this year and it's great seeing Intel's continued open-source preparations being squared away well ahead of launch.
The Intel Media Driver continues supporting back to Broadwell era processors. Those wanting to try out the Intel Media Driver 2022Q2 release for video acceleration under Linux on Intel graphics hardware can stop by GitHub for the new version.
