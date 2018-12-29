Intel Linux Graphics Driver Developers Working On More Efficient Display Presentation For GVT
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 29 December 2018 at 02:47 PM EST. 2 Comments
INTEL --
Local Display Direct Flip is a feature being worked on by the Intel developers working on the GVT-g graphics virtualization technology for Linux for more efficient display handling.

The "Local Display Direct Flip" feature that is proposed would allow the virtual GPUs from KVM/Xen to control a subset of the Intel graphics hardware's display engine resources. This would end up allowing the vGPUs to make use of the display engine for composing their frame-buffer and displaying to the assigned output.

Intel's Tina Zhang explained, "GVT-g upstream support local display based on dma-buf. For example, with dma-buf, GTK UI can compose the guest framebuffers and post the final framebuffer to the local display monitor. Although this dma-buf solution is flexible for both local display and remote display, this solution has to involve userspace when the guest framebuffer is updated. And usually, this happens every frame. Meanwhile, local display direct flip feature doesn't need to involve userspace for the guest plane update. Userspace just needs to do the assignment once (although the feature supports the dynamic assignment), and planes on the assigned pipe can be leveraged by the guest to compose its framebuffers w/o involving host userspace any more. That's why it's considered more efficient."

There are tentative Linux kernel and QEMU patches for implementing this Local Display Direct Flip capability for the Intel Linux driver. The work is still experimental but for those interested you can learn more via the aforelinked mailing list post.

It looks like Intel GVT will be even more exciting in 2019 and this timing is ideal for hopefully having the graphics virtualization support in great shape by the time Intel rolls out their discrete GPUs aiming for 2020.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
The Most Popular Intel Linux News & Reviews Of 2018
Intel Iris Gallium3D Driver Lands Support For Broadwell Graphics
Enabling Intel Fastboot Support By Default Brought Up, Again
Mainline Linux Support Getting Squared Away For $129 Intel SoC FPGA Board
There's Certainly Much Interest In Linux On Intel's Future Discrete Graphics Cards
Linux Is Already In Good Shape For The New Features Of Intel Gen11 Graphics & Icelake
Popular News This Week
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Quake 2 Gets A Vulkan Renderer 21 Years After Release
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"
Linux 4.21 Is Going To Be A Big Release To Jump-Start The New Year
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM