Intel Lines Up Initial Graphics Driver Changes Slated For Linux 5.3
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 May 2019 at 12:01 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Being well past the period of submitting new feature material for Linux 5.2, on Friday the Intel Linux graphics driver developers sent in their initial slew of patches to DRM-Next of material they want to have in the Linux 5.3 kernel.

For this first -- of several -- batches of new code queuing in DRM-Next for Linux 5.3 are:

- Support for DisplayPort YCbCr 4:2:0 outputs.

- Asynchronous display power disabling.

- Enabling the pipe HDR mode for Icelake only when the HDR planes are used, further work along Intel's HDR Linux display work.

- Support for allowing multiple user handles to the same VM.

- For older hardware, Gen4 and Gen5 hardware is seeing render context support finally enabled.

- Various Icelake fixes along with various other fixes.

It's not the most exciting pull request of changes to DRM-Next, but expect more material for Linux 5.3 over the weeks ahead. The complete list of changes can be found via the PR.
