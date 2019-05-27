Being well past the period of submitting new feature material for Linux 5.2, on Friday the Intel Linux graphics driver developers sent in their initial slew of patches to DRM-Next of material they want to have in the Linux 5.3 kernel.
For this first -- of several -- batches of new code queuing in DRM-Next for Linux 5.3 are:
- Support for DisplayPort YCbCr 4:2:0 outputs.
- Asynchronous display power disabling.
- Enabling the pipe HDR mode for Icelake only when the HDR planes are used, further work along Intel's HDR Linux display work.
- Support for allowing multiple user handles to the same VM.
- For older hardware, Gen4 and Gen5 hardware is seeing render context support finally enabled.
- Various Icelake fixes along with various other fixes.
It's not the most exciting pull request of changes to DRM-Next, but expect more material for Linux 5.3 over the weeks ahead. The complete list of changes can be found via the PR.
