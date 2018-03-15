Intel Graphics Driver Developers Begin Eyeing The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 March 2018 at 02:51 AM EDT. 2 Comments
INTEL --
The Linux 4.16 kernel is at least two or three weeks out from being released, but Intel has already submitted their i915 DRM driver feature changes for Linux 4.17 and are now beginning to think about their feature changes for Linux 4.18.

Intel's feature changes for Linux 4.17 are now staged in DRM-Next with hitting that soft cutoff deadline ahead of the next kernel cycle. Intel Direct Rendering Manager updates for Linux 4.17 include Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics now being considered stable, the very early bits of Icelake "Gen 11" support, and a lot of low-level code improvements. To little surprise, Linux 4.17 is looking like another exciting cycle on the feature/improvement front.

But now it's time for the Intel Open-Source Technology Center developers to begin thinking about the Linux 4.18 kernel. Jani Nikula of Intel announced he's herding the changes around the Linux 4.18 development cycle. That said, the 4.18 window is open now until roughly the end of May for the developers to land their new feature improvements targeting this kernel that will then be released in the late summer.

While it's largely speculation at this point, the Intel DRM work for Linux 4.18 will surely include more Cannonlake tweaking and stabilizing more of the early Icelake support. We're also hopeful always for any performance tuning/improvements and other additions, but overall the Intel DRM driver is largely in good shape at this point.

Is there any major features you are still looking forward to out of the Intel DRM kernel driver? Let us know in the forums.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Open-Sources Sound Firmware, Pushing For More Open Firmware
Intel Rolls Out Updated, Post-Spectre CPU Microcode (20180312)
Intel Developers Prepare More Cannonlake/Icelake Graphics Code For Linux 4.17
HDCP 2.2 Content Protection Being Worked On For The i915 DRM Driver
Intel Publishes 56 Patches For Conformant Vulkan 1.1 Support With ANV Driver
Aspect Ratio Support Within The Linux Kernel's DRM Code Revised
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support