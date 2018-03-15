The Linux 4.16 kernel is at least two or three weeks out from being released, but Intel has already submitted their i915 DRM driver feature changes for Linux 4.17 and are now beginning to think about their feature changes for Linux 4.18.
Intel's feature changes for Linux 4.17 are now staged in DRM-Next with hitting that soft cutoff deadline ahead of the next kernel cycle. Intel Direct Rendering Manager updates for Linux 4.17 include Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics now being considered stable, the very early bits of Icelake "Gen 11" support, and a lot of low-level code improvements. To little surprise, Linux 4.17 is looking like another exciting cycle on the feature/improvement front.
But now it's time for the Intel Open-Source Technology Center developers to begin thinking about the Linux 4.18 kernel. Jani Nikula of Intel announced he's herding the changes around the Linux 4.18 development cycle. That said, the 4.18 window is open now until roughly the end of May for the developers to land their new feature improvements targeting this kernel that will then be released in the late summer.
While it's largely speculation at this point, the Intel DRM work for Linux 4.18 will surely include more Cannonlake tweaking and stabilizing more of the early Icelake support. We're also hopeful always for any performance tuning/improvements and other additions, but overall the Intel DRM driver is largely in good shape at this point.
