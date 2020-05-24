Intel Engineer Proposes Software-Based KVM Protected Memory Extension
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 24 May 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
While modern AMD EPYC CPUs support Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) and Intel more recently has been working on MKTME for similarly offering hardware-backed total memory encryption, an Intel open-source engineer has now proposed a software-based solution for protected memory support for KVM virtualization.

The proposed KVM protected memory extension is a software-based solution for protecting guest memory from unauthorized host access, at least in partial form. This prevents the host kernel from accidentally leaking guest data, host user-space access to guest data, and similar solutions. But unlike Intel MKTME and AMD SEV, this does not provide full protection against the host kernel being compromised or hardware-based attacks.

Basically this KVM protected memory extension would offer some additional safeguards in a virtualized environment but not as thorough as the modern hardware-based protections.

Currently this KVM extension is being proposed under a "request for comments" flag and the patches knowingly need further improvement before any potential mainlining. More details on this security proposal via this kernel mailing list thread by Intel's Kirill Shutemov.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux KVM Virtualization Had Mistakenly Been Applying L1TF Workaround To Unaffected CPUs
Proxmox VE 6.2 Released With Zstd Backups, Live Migration With ZFS Storage Replication
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Amazon Plumbing Nitro Enclaves Support For Linux To Isolate Highly Sensitive Data
VirtIO-FS Support Is In QEMU 5.0 For Better File/Folder Sharing Between Hosts And VMs
KVM With Linux 5.7 Supporting Protected/Secure VM Guests For IBM POWER + s390
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Linux 5.7-rc6 Released - Torvalds Is Not Entirely Happy Over Its Size