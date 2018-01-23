Intel's Latest Icelake Patches Let The Display Light-Up
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 23 January 2018 at 03:02 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Earlier this month Intel open-source driver developers posted the initial graphics enablement for Icelake, the "Gen 11" graphics coming after the yet-to-be-launched "Gen 10" Cannonlake processors. The latest patches in this series have now been published for allowing initial Icelake display support.

Unlike past hardware enablement patch series for previous generations of Intel graphics where the complete series has been posted at once, with Icelake they are rolling out the support upbringing in phases as they are ready and cleared for release. The code earlier this month was just some of the basic upbringing bits for Intel Gen 11 graphics and that followed with the PCH patches while now they are onto being able to light-up a display output.


Posted a short time ago were 17 patches for the Intel DRM kernel driver to allow for basic display initialization, albeit at this time these patches are incomplete. These latest patches can be found on intel-gfx.

It's likely we will find preliminary support for Icelake onboard graphics with the Linux 4.17 cycle (not the upcoming 4.16) but will likely take at least a few kernel releases before the support is all ironed out, which should be fine since it likely won't be until well into 2019 when these Icelake processors become available.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Skylake X Servers On Linux 4.16 Will Have P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Support
OpenSWR Rasterizer Improvements Land Ahead Of Mesa 18.0
Intel Exploring Cgroups Support For DRM Driver Management
Experimental KPTI Support For x86 32-bit Linux
Open-Source HDCP Support Gets Extended To More Platforms
Benchmarking Retpoline Underflow Protection With Intel Skylake/Kabylake
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
X.Org Server Finally Adapted To Better Deal With 16:9 & 16:10 Displays
Wine 3.0 Released With Initial Direct3D 11 Support, D3D Command Stream
New Sound Drivers Coming In Linux 4.16 Kernel