Intel's Latest Icelake Patches Let The Display Light-Up

Earlier this month Intel open-source driver developers posted the initial graphics enablement for Icelake, the "Gen 11" graphics coming after the yet-to-be-launched "Gen 10" Cannonlake processors. The latest patches in this series have now been published for allowing initial Icelake display support.
Unlike past hardware enablement patch series for previous generations of Intel graphics where the complete series has been posted at once, with Icelake they are rolling out the support upbringing in phases as they are ready and cleared for release. The code earlier this month was just some of the basic upbringing bits for Intel Gen 11 graphics and that followed with the PCH patches while now they are onto being able to light-up a display output.
Posted a short time ago were 17 patches for the Intel DRM kernel driver to allow for basic display initialization, albeit at this time these patches are incomplete. These latest patches can be found on intel-gfx.
It's likely we will find preliminary support for Icelake onboard graphics with the Linux 4.17 cycle (not the upcoming 4.16) but will likely take at least a few kernel releases before the support is all ironed out, which should be fine since it likely won't be until well into 2019 when these Icelake processors become available.
