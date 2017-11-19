Intel Icelake Support Added To LLVM Clang

Initial support for Intel's Icelake microarchitecture that's a follow-on to Cannonlake has been added to the LLVM/Clang compiler stack.
Last week came the Icelake patch to GCC and now Clang has landed its initial Icelake enablement too.
With the latest commit, -march=icelake can be used. For now it's mostly like the Cannonlake option and should be revised in the months ahead. This support will premiere in LLVM/Clang 6.0, which is coming in early 2018, and thus plenty of time before Icelake with those CPUs not expected until the end of 2018 or early 2019.
Meanwhile, an LLVM commit changes Cannonlake from using the Haswell scheduling model to now using the Skylake Server model. This commit confirms that it's looking like all the Core CPUs in the Cannonlake family will support AVX-512 rather than just the top-end Intel CPUs that currently offer AVX-512 support.
