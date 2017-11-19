Intel Icelake Support Added To LLVM Clang
Written by Michael Larabel in Compiler on 19 November 2017 at 06:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
COMPILER --
Initial support for Intel's Icelake microarchitecture that's a follow-on to Cannonlake has been added to the LLVM/Clang compiler stack.

Last week came the Icelake patch to GCC and now Clang has landed its initial Icelake enablement too.

With the latest commit, -march=icelake can be used. For now it's mostly like the Cannonlake option and should be revised in the months ahead. This support will premiere in LLVM/Clang 6.0, which is coming in early 2018, and thus plenty of time before Icelake with those CPUs not expected until the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Meanwhile, an LLVM commit changes Cannonlake from using the Haswell scheduling model to now using the Skylake Server model. This commit confirms that it's looking like all the Core CPUs in the Cannonlake family will support AVX-512 rather than just the top-end Intel CPUs that currently offer AVX-512 support.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Compiler News
PHP 7.2 Is One Step Away From Release
LLVM 5.0.1 Is Coming In The Next Few Weeks
uClibc Is Still Around As A Lightweight C Standard Library
Intel Begins Landing GFNI Support In GCC 8
Intel Begins Working On "Knights Mill" Support For LLVM/Clang
Rust 1.21 Released With Minor Updates
Popular News
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
Linux 4.14 Kernel Officially Released
GNOME Shell 4 Proposal Published To Be More Wayland-Focused
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code
Quantum-ized Firefox 57 Ready For Download
DRM Updates Land For Linux 4.15; Torvalds: "There's Something Odd About DRM People"