Intel's Graphics Compiler For Their NEO Compute Stack Now Supports Jasper Lake

The team maintaining the LLVM-based Intel Graphics Compiler as part of their "NEO" OpenCL/Compute Stack have rolled out v1.0.2714 that includes initial support for Jasper Lake among other improvements.
Just in the past week we've begun seeing Linux graphics driver patches around "Jasper Lake" and that initial kernel-side support coming for Linux 5.5. Jasper Lake is the rumored 10nm successor to Gemini Lake for low-power SoCs but not to be confused with Elkhart Lake that is Tremont+Gen11 also for ultra-low-power environments based upon the limited information thus far.
The Jasper Lake enablement within the IGC compiler basically just confirms Jasper Lake as Gen11, a lone 0x4500 device ID right now, and no other surprises out of the early enablement.
The other work within IGC 1.0.2714 includes performance work via better CB merging, fixes for compiling with GCC 9.1, and other code fixes/improvements.
