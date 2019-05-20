Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.4 Released With Fixes & Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 May 2019 at 08:11 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Less than one month after releasing the Intel Graphics Compiler 1.0.3, the Intel team maintaining "IGC" today released version 1.0.4.

The only changes to this LLVM-based graphics compiler for Intel GEN graphics hardware are "minor fixes and improvements."

Indeed, in looking through the commits it's mostly just minor fixes with various "internal feature" and other vague commits but in digging through the code there doesn't appear to be anything major as part of IGC 1.0.4.

This LLVM-based compiler is currently used by the Intel OpenCL NEO driver stack for compute on their graphics hardware. There have been some patches referencing Vulkan but at this time their Mesa-based ANV Vulkan and i965/Iris Mesa drivers are not making use of this IGC compiler stack. It will be interesting to see if that shift occurs in the future but at least for now they aren't tied into IGC or LLVM itself and would likely be quite a re-work given the Intel Mesa drivers focusing on their NIR compiler.

More details on the latest IGC over on Intel's GitHub.
