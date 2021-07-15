Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries

The latest surprise news under Intel's new leadership is that they are reported to be exploring a deal to acquire GlobalFoundries, the company ultimately formed when AMD decided in 2008 to spin off their semiconductor manufacturing business.
According to a report this evening by the Wall Street Journal, Intel is in tentative talks to buy out GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion USD.
The talks still appear to be early-stage and according to the WSJ might not include GlobalFoundries itself but rather a deal through one of its major stakeholders such as Mubadala Investment. The report notes that such an Intel + GloFo deal could still fall through.
GlobalFoundries operates a number of fabs around the world, primarily in Singapore, New York (US), and Dresden (DE). Back in 2018 GlobalFoundries cancelled their 7nm process (7LP) but still churning out plenty of chips at 12nm/14nm and larger. GlobalFoundries continues to make some chips for AMD still as well as many other companies.
Acquiring GlobalFoundries would sharply expand the client base of the Intel Foundry Services formed earlier this year by new CEO Pat Gelsinger in fabricating chips for more external companies. This news of Intel looking to possibly acquire GlobalFoundries also comes just weeks following Intel reportedly interested in acquiring RISC-V company SiFive. Intel has also been ramping up investments at its existing and new fabs.
Interesting times for sure at Intel and will be interesting to see if such a deal materializes with GlobalFoundries.
12 Comments