Intel Compute-Runtime 21.30.20482 Brings Initial WSL2 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 30 July 2021 at 02:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel's Compute-Runtime stack for providing open-source OpenCL and Level Zero compute for their graphics hardware under Linux is out with a new release.

Intel Compute-Runtime for open-source OpenCL/L0 on Intel graphics from Broadwell through Xe Graphics can now work under Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2). Today's Compute Runtime 21.30.20482 release has the initial code in its user-space compute component for being able to run on WSL(2) for providing Intel GPU compute capabilities within this Linux environment on Windows.

Besides needing this brand new Intel Compute Runtime release, the GPU para-virtualization support also requires that users be running Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.71. Windows 10 isn't currently supported. In addition to Windows 11, you also need to be running the latest Intel Windows graphics driver package on the host. But with those requirements met, you can then begin to enjoy Intel graphics OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support within Windows Subsystem for Linux.

The latest open-source code for this Intel Compute Runtime 21.30.20482 along with Ubuntu pre-built binary packages can be found via GitHub.
