Intel Compute Runtime 20.37.17906 Brings Rocket Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 September 2020 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel's software team has released a new version of their Compute Runtime that provides OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero capabilities for their graphics hardware on Linux.

This update does add new Intel DG1 discrete graphics card IDs (4906 and 4907) compared to just supporting 4905 previously. But the Intel DG1 support in the Compute Runtime stack does remain disabled by default for now until it has matured.

Very exciting with this release though is Rocket Lake support has landed. The Rocket Lake support are the next-gen Intel CPUs with Gen12 LP graphics. Rocket Lake graphics device IDs 0x4C80, 0x4C8A, 0x4C8B, 0x4C8C, 0x4C90, and 0x4C9A are supported in this release. Just over 700 lines of new code provided the initial Rocket Lake support albeit with building off the existing Gen12 support most of the new code are mundane device additions, build system additions, and new test cases.

Aside from more DG1 IDs and adding Rocket Lake, the rest of this release is just updating the GMMLIB and IGC components and other routine work. Downloads and more details via GitHub.
