Intel Compute Runtime 19.40.14409 Adds "Early Support" Tiger Lake Support
11 October 2019
As written about a few days ago, Intel engineers added Gen12/Xe Tiger Lake support to their compute stack "NEO" for Linux users. That support has now made it into their latest weekly release of the Intel Compute Runtime.

Out today is the Intel Compute Runtime 19.40.14409 release for Linux users that pulls in their newest GMMLIB, Compiler, and OpenCL code for Linux systems. For the new Tiger Lake support, the OpenCL 2.1 support is listed as "early support" while Broadwell through Icelake graphics are considered production-ready.

With Tiger Lake processors not coming until next year as the successor to Icelake with Gen12 graphics, there still is plenty of time for this Tiger Lake support to mature and be brought up to production capacity. Intel's compute runtime remains one of the leading open-source OpenCL implementations and continues growing with the work around SYCL and other features as part of their upcoming oneAPI beta release.

Besides the early Tiger Lake support, the only other listed change for this compute runtime update out today is adding a missing Icelake PCI ID (0x8A58). Details up on GitHub.
