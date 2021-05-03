Intel's Linux Vulkan Driver Adds Fragment Shading Rate Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 May 2021 at 03:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan Linux driver has finally merged support for the KHR_fragment_shading_rate extension.

Introduced last October with Vulkan 1.2.158 was this fragment shading rate extension for changing the rate at which certain fragments are shaded. The fragment shading rate with this extension can be manipulated on a per-draw, per-primitive, or per-region manner. Use of this fragment shading rate extension can be used by Vulkan-powered games for shading higher levels of detail in a scene compared to others or rather less important areas at a lower quality shading in select areas of the scene.

The Vulkan KHR_fragment_shading_rate extension can be quite beneficial in high resolution rendering scenarios as well as areas like XR/VR rendering for more control over the quality/performance trade-off based upon the area being rendered.

NVIDIA was first to release a supported Linux driver for VK_KHR_fragment_shading_rate followed by RADV adding the extension later in the year along with AMDVLK support.

For the Intel driver there has been this merge request open the past five months. On Sunday the code was finally merged to Mesa 21.2-devel making it part of the next Mesa3D quarterly feature release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Cloud-Hypervisor Jumps From v0.14.1 To v15.0 To Signify Its Maturity, Stabilizing
Intel Bus Lock Detection Merged For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 To Add Perf Support For Intel Alder Lake
Intel Compute Runtime 21.15.19533 Released With Initial Level Zero 1.1 Support
Mesa 21.2 Begins Seeing Intel Xe-HP Graphics Driver Changes
Patches Resubmitted For Linux With Selectable Intel Graphics Platform Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Fedora 34 Released As A Hugely Exciting Update For This Linux Distribution
Sony Proposes A New Soft Watchdog For Linux
Linux is Turning 30 Years Old & Printk Is Still Being Refined
AMD Energy Driver Booted From The Linux 5.13 Kernel
Linux 5.12 Released With Intel Xe Variable Rate Refresh, Clang LTO, KFENCE + More
The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap