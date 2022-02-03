Intel Publishes 2021 Product Security Report
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 February 2022 at 02:25 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel today published their annual security report that provides various insights into the different security vulnerabilities disclosed and mitigated over the past calendar year.

Intel's report talks up that 93% of the vulnerabilities addressed come as a result of their investments into security assurance, half of the 226 CVEs covered in 2021 were found internally by Intel employees and 86% of the remaining 113 CVEs found externally were reported through their Bug Bounty Program. Intel meanwhile uncovered 77% of the hardware/firmware vulnerabilities affecting them last year while external researchers found 70^ of the Intel software security issues.


This report comes out one day after Intel announced Project Circuit Breaker as an expansion of their Bug Bounty Program.


Interestingly their report indicates the product categories with the highest CVE counts for 2021 were their graphics hardware/drivers followed by Ethernet products and other software.


See the 2021 Intel Product Security Report in full at Intel.com. They even compare their CVE counts against AMD, to which Intel is promoting in 2021 their CPUs only had 10 CVEs to a total 31 on the AMD side while AMD's graphics category had 27 CVEs during the year to 51 on the Intel side.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel's Vulkan Linux Driver Adds Experimental Mesh Shader Support For DG2/Alchemist
Intel Announces "Project Circuit Breaker" To Expand Its Bug Bounty Program
Intel Patches To Make It Easier To Run Their Discrete Graphics On Arm, Other Architectures
Intel's "Software Defined Silicon" Linux Support Moving Along
Intel Revs New Linux Patches Providing For Shadow Stacks For User-Space
Intel's ConnMan 1.41 Released With WPA3-SAE WPA_Supplicant Support, New IWD Too
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support