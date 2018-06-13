Going In-Depth With Flatpak For Sandboxed Application Packaging
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 20 June 2018 at 06:04 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GNOME --
Red Hat / GNOME developer veteran Matthias Clasen has recently begun a series of blog posts going in-depth with Flatpaks for those wondering how this application deployment technology is taking over the Linux desktop.

Last week Clasen penned the initial piece for explaining bundles, runtimes, and extensions in the Flatpak realm.

Today he posted part two in the Flatpak series. Covered today is Flatpak installation and its repositories, how branches and versions are handled in the Flatpak space, deployments, management of application data, and more.

Check out those posts if you would like to become more experienced with Flatpaks, formerly known as XDG-App.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNOME News
Epiphany 3.29.3 Picks Up A Reader Mode, Finally Disables NPAPI Plugins
NVIDIA Contributes EGLStreams Improvements For GNOME's Mutter Wayland Support
NetworkManager 1.11.4 Brings More Linux Networking Improvements
GNOME 3 Might Be Too Resource Hungry To Ever Run Nicely On The Raspberry Pi
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30
NetworkManager Now Supports Link-Local Thunderbolt Networking
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%