Going In-Depth With Flatpak For Sandboxed Application Packaging

Red Hat / GNOME developer veteran Matthias Clasen has recently begun a series of blog posts going in-depth with Flatpaks for those wondering how this application deployment technology is taking over the Linux desktop.
Last week Clasen penned the initial piece for explaining bundles, runtimes, and extensions in the Flatpak realm.
Today he posted part two in the Flatpak series. Covered today is Flatpak installation and its repositories, how branches and versions are handled in the Flatpak space, deployments, management of application data, and more.
Check out those posts if you would like to become more experienced with Flatpaks, formerly known as XDG-App.
7 Comments