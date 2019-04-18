Intel's open-source developers sent in another pull request this morning to DRM-Next of additional feature material they are planning on having in the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.
Already for this next kernel in previous pull requests they staged the Elkhart Lake graphics support, promoted Gen11 / Icelake out of being experimental graphics along with other Gen11 graphics fixes, and a variety of other fixes and low-level improvements.
With this latest volley of code into DRM-Next for Linux 5.2, there is yet more Icelake graphics changes. In particular, some register changes for Icelake turned out to botch the Linux driver's current frequency changing/locking code. This latest kernel driver code has now been reworked to correctly handle the Icelake graphics frequency changes/controls. There are also some other Icelake workarounds, the Elkhartlake code path now re-uses more of the Icelake code, and there are a variety of other low-level code improvements and fixes albeit primarily for the yet-to-be-released Gen 11 graphics hardware.
The complete list of changes for this latest pull request can be found via this mailing list post. The Linux 5.2 cycle should kick off in early May with the merge window while the stable Linux 5.2 kernel won't be released until sometime in July, which still should give plenty of time for letting this kernel propagate into the wild across different Linux distributions before seeing Icelake processor availability.
