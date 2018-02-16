Initial Intel Icelake Support Lands In Mesa OpenGL Driver, Vulkan Support Started
A few days back I reported on Intel Icelake patches for the i965 Mesa driver in bringing up the OpenGL support now that several kernel patch series have been published for enabling these "Gen 11" graphics within the Direct Rendering Manager driver. This Icelake support has been quick to materialize even with Cannonlake hardware not yet being available.

Since reporting on the public availability of those Icelake i965 Mesa patches, as of yesterday they have landed in Mesa Git for Mesa 18.1-dev. It's just the very basic code at this point and sure to see a lot more work over the months ahead.

Today, the first bits of the Icelake support within Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver in Mesa have also begun landing.

It isn't yet anything usable for Icelake graphics on ANV Vulkan driver, but an important start. The first bits of the Icelake graphics support on the kernel side will be introduced in the Linux 4.17 cycle, but again will likely take a few cycles to stabilize, which is fine considering these CPUs will not begin shipping until 2019.

Those wishing to track the Icelake progress in Mesa can do so via this Git search.
