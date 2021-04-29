IWOCL + SYCLcon 2021 Slides/Videos Published For Lots Of OpenCL, SYCL Technical Talks
Taking place virtually this week has been the International Workshop on OpenCL (IWOCL) and SYCLcon. From these events are a lot of interesting presentations for those interested in GPU compute, heterogeneous programming, and industry API efforts.

IWOCL and SYCLcon 2021 featured talks on Intel's oneAPI, OpenCL improvements, the state of SYCL, Sylkan as a Vulkan compute implementation of SYCL, hipSYCL, OpenCL and SYCL for RISC-V, and more.

Videos from these events have been uploaded to YouTube while the slide decks for most of the presentations are also available.

Those interested in the content from SYCLcon and IWOCL 2021 can find the presentations with video/slide links via IWOCL.org.
