Haiku R1 Beta 3 Aims For Release In About One Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 June 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS has been in development since 2001. It took until September 2018 for the Haiku R1 Beta and then last summer was succeeded by Haiku R1 Beta 2. Now a year later the third beta for this inaugural release is now approaching.

The agreed upon timeline for Haiku R1 Beta 3 is branching the beta this week, much testing over the next few weeks, and then by mid-July to work on building out the final images and other release management tasks.

The Haiku developers are looking at officially shipping R1 Beta 3 on or around 24 July. Depending upon how the testing goes it could be quite close to the 24th of July but if many issues persist it could be delayed to some point after that.

The Haiku R1 Beta 3 release plan was shared on Monday at Haiku-OS.org for continuing to advance this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system in 2021.
Add A Comment
Related News
Alpine Linux 3.14 Released With Many Package Updates For This Lightweight Distro
Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection
Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Archinstall 2.2 Released For Improving This Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer
Sailfish OS 4.1 Finally Embracing 64-bit, Android 10 App Support API Level
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Wants To See Rust Code In The Linux Kernel, Contracts The Main Developer
Linux 5.13 Lands More Fixes To The Mucked Up FPU/XSTATE Handling Mess
It's Good But Maybe Bad: LVFS Skyrockets With More Than 100k Firmware Updates In One Day
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Lenovo To Support Configuring ThinkPad BIOS From Within Linux
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hits Another "Massively Improved Performance" Milestone
Proton 6.3-5 RC Allows More Windows Games To Run On Linux
Systemd 249-rc1 Released With Many New Features