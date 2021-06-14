Haiku R1 Beta 3 Aims For Release In About One Month

The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS has been in development since 2001. It took until September 2018 for the Haiku R1 Beta and then last summer was succeeded by Haiku R1 Beta 2. Now a year later the third beta for this inaugural release is now approaching.
The agreed upon timeline for Haiku R1 Beta 3 is branching the beta this week, much testing over the next few weeks, and then by mid-July to work on building out the final images and other release management tasks.
The Haiku developers are looking at officially shipping R1 Beta 3 on or around 24 July. Depending upon how the testing goes it could be quite close to the 24th of July but if many issues persist it could be delayed to some point after that.
The Haiku R1 Beta 3 release plan was shared on Monday at Haiku-OS.org for continuing to advance this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system in 2021.
Add A Comment