Haiku R1 Beta 2 "Open-Source BeOS" Operating System Released

Haiku, the nearly two decade old open-source operating system still preserving compatibility with BeOS, is out with its second beta release.
Nearly two years after Haiku R1 beta, the second beta has finally surfaced for this open-source operating system. This second beta incorporates many driver improvements including USB3 improvements and leveraging more drivers from FreeBSD, an NVMe storage driver, continued ARM64 bring-up, memory optimizations, threading improvements, UEFI support, and a lot of other work that accumulated over the past two years.
More details and downloads on Haiku R1 Beta 2 via Haiku-OS.org.
