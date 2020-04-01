Haiku R1 Beta 2 "Open-Source BeOS" Operating System Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 9 June 2020 at 02:21 PM EDT. 6 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Haiku, the nearly two decade old open-source operating system still preserving compatibility with BeOS, is out with its second beta release.

Nearly two years after Haiku R1 beta, the second beta has finally surfaced for this open-source operating system. This second beta incorporates many driver improvements including USB3 improvements and leveraging more drivers from FreeBSD, an NVMe storage driver, continued ARM64 bring-up, memory optimizations, threading improvements, UEFI support, and a lot of other work that accumulated over the past two years.

More details and downloads on Haiku R1 Beta 2 via Haiku-OS.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux Mint 20 To Better Fend Off Snaps, Improve NVIDIA Optimus Support
Alpine Linux 3.12 Released With D Language Support, MIPS64 Port
Genode OS 20.05 Adds Capability-Based Security Using SECCOMP, Drops Python 2 + Rust
Arch-Based EndeavourOS Sees New Release With Faster Installation, i3 Improvements
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
AMD Radeon Linux Driver Sees Patches For New "Sienna Cichlid" GPU
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers