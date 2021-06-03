Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 4 June 2021 at 06:35 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS continues advancing with work ranging from their hardware support and low-level kernel features up through user-interface work.

The Haiku project just published their May 2021 status report where they outlined their recent accomplishments. Some of the recent work tackled for Haiku includes:

- Haiku has added stack protection support albeit is disabled by default at build time for the moment. With stack protection support the goal is to help catch buffer overflow bugs.

- There has been "major progress" on the RISC-V support for Haiku. That's at the architecture level with there being no RISC-V hardware support yet in Haiku.

- An experimental driver for i2c input devices like touchpads has been added but currently disabled by default.

- Work has begun on updating the project's WiFi drivers from FreeBSD 13.

- Some refinements to Haiku user interface elements. There is also a new large monospace font (Spleen) intended for the console with high resolution displays .

- Various source code clean-ups and other fixes stemming from static analysis of the code.

- A number of other smaller improvements and enhancements throughout.

For more details on this open-source OS work, see the report in full at Haiku-OS.org.
2 Comments
