Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection

The Haiku open-source operating system inspired by BeOS continues advancing with work ranging from their hardware support and low-level kernel features up through user-interface work.
The Haiku project just published their May 2021 status report where they outlined their recent accomplishments. Some of the recent work tackled for Haiku includes:
- Haiku has added stack protection support albeit is disabled by default at build time for the moment. With stack protection support the goal is to help catch buffer overflow bugs.
- There has been "major progress" on the RISC-V support for Haiku. That's at the architecture level with there being no RISC-V hardware support yet in Haiku.
- An experimental driver for i2c input devices like touchpads has been added but currently disabled by default.
- Work has begun on updating the project's WiFi drivers from FreeBSD 13.
- Some refinements to Haiku user interface elements. There is also a new large monospace font (Spleen) intended for the console with high resolution displays .
- Various source code clean-ups and other fixes stemming from static analysis of the code.
- A number of other smaller improvements and enhancements throughout.
For more details on this open-source OS work, see the report in full at Haiku-OS.org.
2 Comments