System76 & HP Formally Launch The HP Dev One AMD Ryzen Laptop With Pop!_OS Linux
2 June 2022
Last month System76 and HP began teasing an HP developer laptop with AMD Ryzen SoC and running Pop!_OS while today that HP Dev One laptop has formally launched.

The HP Dev One is an HP-built, AMD-powered laptop that runs System76's own Pop!_OS Linux distribution. Interestingly, this is the first collaboration between HP and System76 and rather interesting to see this major OEM interested in Linux PC vendor System76. HP has offered Linux on other systems in the past with a developer focus while it's interesting to see them now interested in Pop!_OS and the success of System76.


The HP Dev One is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 58580U processor with integrated Radeon graphics, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 1000nit 1080p display. Unfortunately at this time there is only the 16GB system memory oprion, a bit unfortunate for a developer-minded system.

HP Dev One is priced at $1099 USD with immediate availability.

More details on the HP Dev One and ordering at HPDevOne.com. I'll have up a review and benchmarks on the HP Dev One soon.
