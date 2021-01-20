GraalVM 21.0 Released With Experimental JVM On Truffle
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 20 January 2021 at 12:07 AM EST. 1 Comment
ORACLE --
Oracle on Tuesday released GraalVM 21.0 as the latest version of their Java VM/JDK that also supports other languages and modes of execution.

One of the notable additions with GraalVM 21.0 is supporting Java on Truffle, as an example JVM implementation using the Truffle interpreter. GraalVM's Truffle framework is an open-source library for writing programming language interpreters. With Java on Truffle, it's of the same nature as the likes of JavaScript, Ruby, Python, and R within the GraalVM ecosystem. Java on Truffle allows for improved isolation from the host JVM, run Java bytecode in a separate context from the JVM, running in the context of a native image but with dynamically loaded bytecode allowed, and other Truffle framework features. More details about the Java on Truffle implementation via the GraalVM manual.

Besides GraalVM 21.0 adding experimental Java on Truffle, there is now serialization support for Native Image, AWT and Swing support on Linux with Native Image, improved NI garbage collection performance, Python compatibility support improvements, macOS Big Sur support, and the never-ending performance optimizations.

Oracle's community edition of GraalVM 21.0 is available from GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
GraalVM 20.3 Released With Many Small Performance Optimizations
Oracle Linux 8 U3 Released With Better NVDIMM Support, Latest RHEL8 Work
Oracle Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R6U1 Prepares For AMD Milan, Adds WireGuard
Oracle Continues Building DTrace For Linux Atop BPF
Oracle To Stick With Solaris "11.4" For Continuous Delivery SRU Releases
OpenJDK 15 Reaches GA With Garbage Collector Promotions, Tossing Out Solaris + SPARC
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
CentOS Hyperscaler Effort Approved With Backing From Facebook, Twitter
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Open-Source "Nouveau" Driver Now Supports NVIDIA Ampere - But Without 3D Acceleration