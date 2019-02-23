Habana Labs Goya AI Processor Support Queued For Linux 5.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 February 2019 at 08:27 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Published back in January were initial open-source kernel driver patches for Habana Labs' Goya processor intended for accelerating deep learning workloads. This new Habana Labs kernel driver will debut with the mainline Linux 5.1 kernel.

The tens of thousands of lines of kernel code (not counting user-space work) enabling the Habana Labs Goya has been queued this week ahead of the Linux 5.1 merge window that will be kicking off as soon as Linux 5.0 ships.


This mainline kernel driver work for the Goya has been led by Oded Gabbay, who is employed by Habana Labs and likely familiar with some Phoronix readers due to also serving as the maintainer of the AMDKFD "kernel fusion driver" code.

Habana Labs intends to extend this driver over the course of the year to support their next-generation "Gaudi" hardware as well. Goya is focused on inference performance while Gaudi will be released in 2019 and focused on delivering superb training performance.

While there is talk of introducing a hardware accelerator subsystem for the Linux kernel, this new driver is currently living within the char-misc space.


The kernel driver is obviously open-source in full but not all of their Habana user-space libraries appear to be completely open, at least at this time.

More details on the hardware at Habana.ai.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Raspberry Pi Begins Rolling Out The Linux 4.19 Kernel
Librem 5 Smartphone Specs Firmed Up, But Now Delayed To Q3
TuxClocker: Another GPU Overclocking GUI For Linux
ACPI 6.3 Support Coming With The Linux 5.1 Kernel
Libre RISC-V GPU Aiming For 2.5 Watt Power Draw Continues Being Plotted
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service Has Served Up More Than 5 Million Firmware Files
Popular News This Week
Intel Linux Graphics Driver Adding Device Local Memory - Possible Start of dGPU Bring-Up
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
AMD Hiring Ten More People For Their Open-Source/Linux Driver Team
WireGuard Released For macOS, WireGuard Windows Coming & Linux Kernel Bits Still Pending
KASAN Spots Another Kernel Vulnerability From Early Linux 2.6 Through 4.20
Wine Developers Release Hangover Alpha To Run Windows x86_64 Programs On 64-Bit ARM