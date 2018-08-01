Google Announces The Tink Crypto Library

It's been open-source since its inception but is only being promoted now by Google: their Tink cryptography library that aims to be easy-to-use.
Tink is a multi-language, cross-platform cryptographic library. Tink is already used by multiple Google products and aims to be "easy to use correctly, and hard(er) to misuse." This crypto library is built atop the Java Cryptography Architecture, BoringSSL, and other open-source components. There are language bindings readily available for Tink with Java, C++, and Objective-C. A variety of vetted crypto algorithms are supported so far by Tink.
Those wishing to learn more about the Tink crypto library can do so via the Google Security Blog or head straight to the GitHub site to learn more about this easy-to-use crypto library.
