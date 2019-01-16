Google Is Hiring More LLVM/Clang Developers
Should you be seeking a career in compiler development, Google is continuing to ramp up their teams working on LLVM/Clang.

Android and Chrome are among their software now shipping in production that relies upon LLVM Clang rather than GCC or other alternatives, among other Google software projects. LLVM/Clang is also used by various internal projects at Google. Over the years Google developers have contributed back many improvements to upstream LLVM ranging from their Lanai processor back-end to security improvements to other language tooling on LLVM to performance optimizations.

In 2019, Google is looking to expand their work on LLVM/Clang. Google is currently hiring for two teams: one of which to bring their C++ toolchain and tools to a new internal platform. The other team they are hiring for is working on understanding and mitigating security issues from the programming language and compiler perspective. The security issues to be investigated from the compiler-side is more research on Spectre and similar vulnerabilities.

You don't need to be an experienced compiler developer for these new Google job openings but obviously need to have C++ experience. More details on these LLVM-driven positions can be found via this mailing list post for these job openings out of California.
