Google Makes It Easier To Flash Android Open-Source Project On Phones
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 28 January 2020 at 12:12 PM EST. 2 Comments
GOOGLE --
Flashing the Android Open-Source Project (AOSP) onto devices is now a lot easier thanks to the Android Flash Tool.

Deploying the open-source build of Android onto smartphones/tablets has been a chore with various manual steps involved from the command line, but now the Android Flash Tool makes it easy to flash builds produced via the Android Continuous Integration Dashboard onto supported devices. Android Flash Tool makes it much easier for those wanting to run AOSP builds on hardware.

Interestingly, Android Flash Tool is browser-based. This flashing tool makes use of WebUSB in Google Chrome for being able to flash devices solely via the web browser. Currently supported are recent Google Pixel devices and HiKey reference boards.

More details on the Android Developers blog and the tool can be found at flash.android.com.
