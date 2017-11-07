GhostBSD 11.1 Is Almost Ready With MATE & Xfce Tailored FreeBSD Desktop Experience
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 7 November 2017 at 05:56 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
GhostBSD 11.1-RC1 was released on Monday as the final test release before shipping this official update of the Xfce/MATE-desktop oriented FreeBSD 11.1 derivative.

GhostBSD 11.1 has been in development for a number of months already while the official release is near. GhostBSD 11.1 is focusing just on MATE and Xfce desktop support and is also now 64-bit only with their decision to drop i386 images.

GhostBSD 11.1 RC1 fixed some issues, particularly around disk management and ZFS. The ZFS configuration was also updated and they decided to remove the GRUB boot-loader from GhostBSD due to some problems it was causing and holding up this release.

Those wishing to try out this FreeBSD desktop OS or to learn more can find all of the details on this release candidate at GhostBSD.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD 5.0.1 Released
DragonFlyBSD 5.0 Released With Initial HAMMER2 Support, Support For 900k+ Processes
pfSense 2.4 Released, Rebased To FreeBSD 11.1 & New Installer
OpenBSD 6.2 Released With Hardware Support Improvements, Updated Packages
OpenBSD 6.2 Is Planned For Release Next Week With New Features
LibertyBSD 6.1 Released As A "Deblobbed" Version Of OpenBSD
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel
ReactOS 0.4.7-RC1 Is The Latest As "Open-Source Windows"
Wine Will Be Working On "VKD3D" As A Direct3D 12 To Vulkan Library
Linux 4.15 Will Have A Scheduler Change To Benefit AMD EPYC