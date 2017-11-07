GhostBSD 11.1-RC1 was released on Monday as the final test release before shipping this official update of the Xfce/MATE-desktop oriented FreeBSD 11.1 derivative.
GhostBSD 11.1 has been in development for a number of months already while the official release is near. GhostBSD 11.1 is focusing just on MATE and Xfce desktop support and is also now 64-bit only with their decision to drop i386 images.
GhostBSD 11.1 RC1 fixed some issues, particularly around disk management and ZFS. The ZFS configuration was also updated and they decided to remove the GRUB boot-loader from GhostBSD due to some problems it was causing and holding up this release.
Those wishing to try out this FreeBSD desktop OS or to learn more can find all of the details on this release candidate at GhostBSD.org.
