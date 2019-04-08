At Least 27% Of Gentoo's Portage Can Be Easily LTO Optimized For Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 April 2019 at 01:55 PM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
GentooLTO is a configuration overlay for Gentoo's overlay to make it easy to enable Link Time Optimizations (LTO) and other compiler optimizations for enabling better performance out of the Gentoo packages. GentooLTO appears to be inspired in part by the likes of Clear Linux who employ LTO and other compiler optimization techniques like AutoFDO for yielding better performance than what is conventionally shipped by Linux distributions. The GentooLTO developers and users have wrapped up their survey looking at how practical this overlay configuration is on the massive Portage collection.

The initial GentooLTO survey has been going on since last October and they have collected data from more than 30 users. The survey found that of the Gentoo Portage 18,765 packages as of writing, at least 5,146 of them are working with the GentooLTO configuration.

While they survey is user-driven and not systematically testing all available packages, at least from the current numbers they are looking at a minimum of 27% of Gentoo portage working nicely with link-time optimizations without any workarounds, but the total number of working packages is likely quite higher.

They survey did not look at the performance differences from LTO optimizations on these packages. Those interested in the results can find the survey data here. Those wanting to look more at the GentooLTO project itself can find it on GitHub.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Mageia 7 Beta 3 Arrives With KDE Plasma 5.15.4 + Linux 5.0
CentOS Celebrating Its 15th Birthday As They Prepare For CentOS 8.0
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mer Project Merging With Sailfish OS
Gentoo-Based Sabayon 19.03 - Finally Supports Full Disk Encryption, Python 3 Default
OpenMandriva Appears To Be Experimenting With Profile Guided Optimizations
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps