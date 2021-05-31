Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 31 May 2021 at 09:22 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Genode OS as the from-scratch open-source operating system framework built atop a micro-kernel abstraction layer and various original user-space components is out with its version 21.05 update.

Given the amount of work being carried out by Genode OS and not just relying on the Linux kernel or a platform with existing device driver support, Genode for some areas is late to the party... Such as with today's Genode OS 21.05 release now introducing web camera support. Genode OS 21.05 features initial web cam support that they began working on last year given the pandemic. This ended up being quite involved even with leveraging libuvc and libusb. They do have webcam support working now though including having developed integration for VirtualBox and QEMU.

Genode OS 21.05 is also enjoying better performance thanks to profiling and tuning, init optimizations, and more. Genode OS 21.05 also includes a new file vault option based on the CBE block encrypter.

Genode OS 21.05 also adds new drivers for the i.MX8 SoC and Pine A64. Among other package updates is a new compiler toolchain option using GCC 10 and GNU Binutils 2.36.

More details on Genode OS 21.05 via the project site at Genode.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Archinstall 2.2 Released For Improving This Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer
Sailfish OS 4.1 Finally Embracing 64-bit, Android 10 App Support API Level
AlmaLinux 8.4, Oracle Linux 8 Update 4 Released
OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 RC Released With LLVM 12 Toolchain, Linux 5.12 Kernel
Illumos Dropping SPARC, Allows For Newer Compiler + Eventual Use Of Rust In The Kernel
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
Quake II RTX Performance For AMD Radeon 6000 Series vs. NVIDIA On Linux
Unreal Engine 5 Hits Early Access, Linux Still Supported
Linux Picks Up Fix For Latest "Confused Deputy" Weakness Going Back To 2.6.12 Kernel
Chrome 91 Released With Gravity Sensor API, JSON Modules, WebAssembly SIMD
Half-Double: A New DRAM Rowhammer Vulnerability
GNOME 40's Shell Theme Code Is Rather Expensive But Optimization Pursued
Red Hat Scores A Huge DM Optimization For Linux 5.14