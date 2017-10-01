Genode OS 17.11 Reworks Its "Nitpicker" GUI Server
30 November 2017
Genode is the open-source operating system framework designed for "highly secure" special-purpose operating systems from embedded platforms to desktops while subscribing to a Unix philosophy and going for an L4 micro-kernel approach. The Genode OS 17.11 represents another quarter's worth of changes.

A lot of the work represented by Genode OS 17.11 is on beating the operating system platform into shape to be a day-to-day OS. Among the changes to find is its GUI stack being reworked, scroll-wheel emulation and pointer acceleration finally, other input handling improvements, all x86 micro-kernels now using the GRUB2 boot-loader, Nim programming language usage, and more.

Genode's "Nitpicker" GUI server now has better information reporting, changes to its focus policy, generalized global-key handling, more flexible geometry definitions, and simplified handling of pointer shapes.

Recent software ports for Genode include the Qt5-based virtual keyboard, the front-end for the libretro API for gaming has been ported, and more.

Those interested in Genode 17.11 can learn more at Genode.org.
