Genode To Focus On Making Sculpt OS Relevant & Appealing In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 15 January 2019 at 03:53 PM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The Genode operating system framework based on a micro-kernel design and various original user-space components continues going strong a decade since its start. But it hasn't achieved too much appeal outside of its niche even when it began working on "Sculpt" as an operating system for general purposes use-cases and supporting common PC/laptop hardware. But they hope to change that in 2019.

Genode has published their 2019 roadmap and for this year they want to make "Sculpt OS relevant and appealing for a broader community."

The developers intend to make Genode more approachable and usable, support more applications and programming languages for Genode-based systems, and improve the interoperability of Genode with other protocols and systems, they announced.

The Genode.org road-map shows some of their 2019 goals as supporting OpenJDK with JIT on ARM and x86, a toolchain update with C++17 and the -O3 optimization level by default, clipboard support for Sculpt, ARM 64-bit support, CPU scheduling improvements, VM-based desktop applications, VNC server support, a drag-and-drop protocol, and block-level encrypted storage support.

We'll see where Genode and Sculpt end the year. The easiest way to try out Sculpt OS right now is within VirtualBox; those wanting to give this original, open-source operating system a go can find the images at Genode.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Operating Systems News
Solus Plans For A Busy 2019 With Budgie 10.5/11, Solus 4, Sol & Ypkg 3
Linspire Planning An "Office 365" Edition, Linspire For Servers
Haiku OS Was Working On A Lot Of Interesting Projects At The End Of 2018
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 18.12 Adds Btrfs Install Support With Zstd Compression
OpenMandriva Lx 4.0 Alpha 1 Ships With RPM4, DNF, AMD Zen Optimizations
Freespire 4.5 Released For Letting The Linspire/Lindows Legacy Live On
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Mir Made Good Progress Over The Holidays With Porting To Debian & Alpine, ARM Mali
ZFS On Linux Runs Into A Snag With Linux 5.0
Recently Added Benchmarks From DAV1D To Microsoft Ethr To More Machine Learning