Genode To Focus On Making Sculpt OS Relevant & Appealing In 2019

The Genode operating system framework based on a micro-kernel design and various original user-space components continues going strong a decade since its start. But it hasn't achieved too much appeal outside of its niche even when it began working on "Sculpt" as an operating system for general purposes use-cases and supporting common PC/laptop hardware. But they hope to change that in 2019.
Genode has published their 2019 roadmap and for this year they want to make "Sculpt OS relevant and appealing for a broader community."
The developers intend to make Genode more approachable and usable, support more applications and programming languages for Genode-based systems, and improve the interoperability of Genode with other protocols and systems, they announced.
The Genode.org road-map shows some of their 2019 goals as supporting OpenJDK with JIT on ARM and x86, a toolchain update with C++17 and the -O3 optimization level by default, clipboard support for Sculpt, ARM 64-bit support, CPU scheduling improvements, VM-based desktop applications, VNC server support, a drag-and-drop protocol, and block-level encrypted storage support.
We'll see where Genode and Sculpt end the year. The easiest way to try out Sculpt OS right now is within VirtualBox; those wanting to give this original, open-source operating system a go can find the images at Genode.org.
