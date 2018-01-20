Genode OS Framework Making Plans For 2018
The Genode open-source operating system framework project has shared some of their planned goals for 2018.

Genode in 2018 is looking to advance their "Sculpt" general purpose system scenario for the operating system. Back during the Genode OS 17.11 release they described Sculpt as "the approach to start with a minimalistic generic live system that can be interactively shaped into a desktop scenario by the user without any reboot. This is made possible by combining Genode's unique dynamic reconfiguration concept with the recently introduced package management, our custom GUI stack, and the many ready-to-use device-driver components that we developed over the past years."

Sculpt should become more usable as time goes on for making it a good general purpose operating system scenario. The Genode project is also looking to move from the deprecated NOVA kernel to their custom kernel with seL4 micro-kernel for x86 systems.

Other 2018 initiatives include working on the Freescale i.MX SoC support, improving the seL4 micro-kernel, further enhance the software quality, and better support for Java.

More details on the open-source project's 2018 plans can be found via their updated Genode.org road-map.
