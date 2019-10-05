GTK4 Now Allows More Efficient Usage With Its Vulkan Renderer
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 6 October 2019 at 12:03 AM EDT.
This week the GTK 4.0 development code picked up support for making use of the VK_KHR_incremental_present extension with its Vulkan renderer in order to allow much more efficient behavior.

VK_KHR_incremental_present is akin to EGL's eglSwapBuffersWithDamageEXT behavior in being able to specify changed regions of the display for updating, rather than resorting to updating the entire screen. Up to now, each time the entire contents of the GTK4 windows when rendered via their new Vulkan renderer would be updated.

Long story short, GTK4 now supporting incremental present will make for much more efficient usage considering most GTK programs aren't seeing their windows constantly change. More details on the GTK4 incremental present support via this blog post by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto.
