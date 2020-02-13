Belated GTK 3.98 Puts GTK 4.0 One Step Closer
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 13 February 2020 at 08:35 AM EST. 3 Comments
GNOME --
The release of the long sought after GTK 4.0 is one step closer to finally becoming reality with the slightly delayed GTK 3.98 now being available for testing.

GTK 3.98 doesn't yet mark feature completion for GTK 4.0 but does move the toolkit closer to where the developers want it to be for GTK4. GTK 3.98 incorporates nine months worth of toolkit work and thus there is a lot at hand. GTK 3.98 brings various performance improvements and optimizations to the OpenGL renderer, continued CSS styling improvements, the drag-and-drop refactoring has been completed, GDK continues becoming more Wayland-focused, various deprecated components have been removed and other fundamental GTK changes, and new widget additions like GtkNative have been introduced.

Among the features still to be tackled before GTK 4.0 include movable popovers, event controllers for keyboard shortcuts, an animation API, improved accessibility, and other improvements. We'll see if GTK 4.0 manages to meet its latest release goal of debuting this autumn.

More details on GTK 3.98 via GTK.org.
3 Comments
Related News
WebKitGTK 2.28 Seeing Flatpak Sandbox Support, WebGL + WebAudio By Default
MATE 1.24 Released For Letting GNOME 2 Continuation Live On In 2020
GNOME 3.36 Beta Released With Many Changes
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Big Last Minute Improvements With The GNOME 3.36 Beta
GTK4 Data Transfer APIs Being Modernized Around Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
GNOME 3.36 Is Looking To Be Another Nice Evolutionary Upgrade To The GNOME Desktop
Six Features Not In The Mainline Linux 5.6 Kernel