GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
It's been a number of months since GRVK 0.4 as the open-source project re-implementing AMD's defunct Mantle API over the modern Vulkan API that was originally based on the former. With Sunday's release of GRVK 0.5, this Mantle-on-Vulkan translation layer is now capable of correctly rendering Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 4 back in the day was one of the flagship titles having a native Mantle renderer for that AMD-specific graphics API. Battlefield 4 was a flagship title for Mantle and one of the few games using this API along with the likes of Battlefield Hardline, Thief, Sniper Elite III, and others.

Battlefield 4 worked with DirectX as well, but in any case for those involved with GRVK it's been a fun hobbyist effort for them getting this game and other Mantle software up and running over Vulkan that works cross-vendor.


GRVK 0.5 allowing Battlefield 4 to run with its Mantle renderer over Vulkan.


GRVK 0.5 has Battlefield 4 up and running but full-screen mode is currently not working and tessellation shaders are also not supported. This is the second known game after Star Swarm's stress test to be running with GRVK. The GRVK developers have found the GPU-bound performance of their implementation to be around 75% that of DXVK for Direct3D over Vulkan while the CPU bound performance can lean in favor of GRVK.

Downloads and more details on GRVK 0.5 via GitHub.
