GNU Wget2 2.0 Released With HTTP2 & SSL Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 26 September 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT. 6 Comments
GNU Wget2 2.0 has been released for this successor to GNU Wget. There are many improvements to this GPLv3+ licensed program. Over the original GNU Wget, Wget2 is faster, supports more protocols especially around HTTP/2 and compression, supports multi-threading / parallel connections, and other improvements.

GNU Wget2 2.0 adds HTTP2 uploading, support for the HTML5 "download" attribute with the new --download-attr option, "Accept-Encoding: lzip" support, various options to improve backwards compatibility with GNU Wget, support terminal hyperlinks in the output, and a wide variety of other improvements and fixes. OpenSSL integration improvements with GNU Wget2 2.0 include ALPN support, OCSP support and OCSP stapling, fixing memory leaks, and other improvements on that front.

The list of changes for GNU Wget2 2.0 can be found via the GNU mailing list. GNU Wget2 2.0 has been more than three years in the making.
6 Comments
